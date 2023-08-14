Valerie Rowena Chester, Clinton

Valerie Rowena Chester age 52 of Clinton, went home with her heavenly father on Friday, August 11, 2023. Valerie was born December 27, 1972, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Conrad and Rowena Chester. For many years Valerie was a cashier at Kroger in Oak Ridge until her health started to decline. Valerie graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1992 and later graduated from Pellissippi State Community College where she received her associate degree.

She is survived by her brother, Matthew Chester of Clinton.

Valerie’s wishes were to be buried at Columbia Gardens in Virginia beside her mother and there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

