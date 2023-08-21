UT Arboretum Society Butterfly Festival Returns Saturday, September 9

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will present its eighth annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and surrounding grounds, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.  Activities include the UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational speakers and children’s activities. Note there will be NO butterfly release this year, but there will be many activities providing educational opportunities for the public to learn how we can all protect our pollinators.

The butterfly species released in previous festivals was the painted lady, Vanessa carduii. Due to preliminary studies and ecological concerns, the decision has been made to join with the Smithsonian Institute. the North American Butterfly Association, the Audubon Society and the Xerces Society not to promote a release this year.

Parking is in designated areas of the UT Arboretum adjacent to the event and on a first come first served basis. The entrance fee is $5 in cash (to facilitate entry) per carload. All other expenses can be made with cash or credit card. The gate will be open at 9:30 a.m. The event will take place rain or shine. Children’s craft activities will be available at a cost of a $1 ticket per activity or $10 for all ten crafts.

Children of all ages will enjoy experiencing the UT Insect Zoo, a travelling exhibit of insects. The goal of the Insect Zoo is to have fun while sharing knowledge of insects with others to help them appreciate the important role of insects in our environment. The Insect Zoo highlights preserved and live insects and arachnids (scorpion, tarantula, etc.) found in Tennessee and throughout the world. Two butterfly viewing tents, staffed by graduate students at the University of Tennessee Entomology and Plant Pathology department, will be open for a closer look at butterflies and insects.

A free pollinator plant will be provided by Tennessee Naturescapes for each family as long as the supply lasts and additional pollinator plants will be available for purchase. Food vendors and craft vendors will be on site to add to the fun and entertainment!

Professor Laura Russo will speak at 10 a.m. on “Wild and Native Pollinators in Your Backyard.” Stephen Lyn Bales will start his presentation at 10:50 with a talk entitled “All Weeds Are Not Weeds. Just Ask a Butterfly!” Both presentations will be inside the air-conditioned Auditorium.

Food trucks include CJs Tacos, Pelican’s SnoBalls, and Rocky Top Hot Dogs. The public is invited to bring refillable water bottles.

The festival will feature a number of local artisans, all offering butterfly-themed merchandise.  The Anderson County Master Gardeners will also have a booth staffed with volunteers who can answer your gardening questions.

For more information on this event, contact Michelle Campanis, mcampani@utk.edu

Co-sponsored by the UT Forest Resources Research and Education Center, this educational event is designed for children and adults of all ages.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state. To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org

