Tommy Pennycuff, 92, Wartburg

Tommy Pennycuff died on August 25, 2023, at Life Care Center of Morgan County after a long illness. He was 92 years old.

The eldest child of Adam and Lee Pennycuff, Tommy was born April 7, 1931, in Fentress County, and had been a resident of Morgan County since the 1950s. Tommy retired from Windrock in Oliver Springs. He was a past member of Annadale Baptist Church and a current member of Calvary Baptist Church of Wartburg; he served as a deacon of both churches. Tommy will be remembered by many as a beekeeper and as a master gardener whose work resulted in so much fresh produce that he was happy to share it with family, neighbors, and church members.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Greta Ryan Pennycuff, his parents Adam and Lee Pennycuff, one brother Edd Pennycuff, and five sisters, Dean Goney, Jean Crabtree, Kathleen Cobb, Edna Dorris, and Rose Ledbetter.

Tommy is survived by his son, Tim of Birmingham, AL, by a brother Nevins (Sandra) Pennycuff of Jamestown, and by two sisters Fannie Frogge of Pall Mall and Faye (Will) Dalton of Jamestown. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Tommy was the longest-lived member of his extended family.

Tommy’s family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center and especially his home caregivers over the past two years, Velda Beasley, Connie Wyatt, and Michelle Davis.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Wartburg Memorial Gardens, Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg is in charge. Nephew Josh Lowe will officiate.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tommy Pennycuff.

