Tom Earl Bumgardner, 58

Tom Earl Bumgardner was born on February 4, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan. He died unexpectedly at home on August 23, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Allen Bumgardner, Sr., and his life partner, Roseann Brown.

Tom is survived by his mother, Celia Faye Owens Bumgardner of Clinton, TN; brothers, Howard Tuggle (Stacey Phillips) of Andersonville, TN, and Jack Allen Bumgardner, Jr. (Rebecca Millhorn) of Johnson City, TN; nephew, Jeremiah Tuggle (April Stengel) of Andersonville, TN; niece, Sarah Tuggle Foust (Michael Foust) of Clinton, TN; and great-nephew, Jeremiah Alexander Tuggle.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Anderson County, TN having moved at the age of 4 with his family to the home previously built by his father and great-uncle. He graduated from Anderson County High School. He was a self-employed auto mechanic all his life.

Tom was baptized into the Baptist faith on the same day as his father and was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf, auto racing, sports, fishing, and being outdoors with his friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN from 5 PM – 7 PM, with the funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Hillvale Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for the graveside service beginning at 11:00 AM. Reverend Allen Rutherford officiating.

