Tina Rose Carlton, Andersonville

Tina Rose Carlton, 64 years old, of Andersonville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 15, 2023, after a four-year battle with breast cancer. Tina was born on October 15, 1958, in Sanford, FL to George Samuel and Myra Aline Hendrix, who have both preceded her in death. She has 3 siblings, Jeanne Lovell (Robin), Janice Mantlo, and Sam Hendrix, as well as an adopted brother, Denny Snyder. In 1977, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Carlton, and together they had 6 daughters. Amanda Adams(James), Elisabeth Thoss(TJ), Kaisy Carlton, Lydia Bullock, Dixie Carlton(Travis Kennedy), and Jessica Holmes(Patrick). She was an amazing wife, mother, and homemaker, raising their 6 girls along with nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Tina and Kenny lived in Mims, FL until 1999 when they made the choice to move to Andersonville, TN.

Tina was a faithful woman who put Christ first in all that she did. She always knew and taught everyone around her that God would provide and everything that happens does so in His time and for His purpose. She loved BIG!! Every ounce of love she had was love from the Holy Spirit through her. She showed her love over and over in the way she took care of those around her. She always gave a warm place to sleep, food to eat, and she had the best hugs. She was also so forgiving. No matter what someone did, when they came back to her, she forgave and accepted again and again. She knew that through this sickness, God would use her to touch others, and there have been so many people who have told us how and what they have learned through her.

She is survived by her husband, her 6 daughters and their spouses, her grandchildren: Serenity Adams (23), Tyler Adams (22), Baleigh Thoss (20), Michael Lee Taylor (20), Bryson Adams (20), Kenneth Thoss (18), Rachael Taylor (17), Zoe Robinson (17), Peyton Robinson (16), Piper Kennedy (14), Jennifer Taylor (14), Jonah Robinson (14), Cloey Carlton (13), Abigail Thoss (12), Jacob Taylor (11), Elias Holmes (11), Jasper Kennedy (11)], her siblings, her two puppies Tinker Bell and Talitha Bin, her cat Mr. Harvey Dent, her rescue bird Robin, and let’s not forget ALL her chickens!!

Services for Tina will be held Monday evening, August 21, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Andersonville: 3949 Andersonville Hwy, Andersonville, TN 37705. In honor of Tina, we are requesting everyone to wear green as it was her favorite color. If you feel led to send flowers, we are requesting to include her favorite flower: the yellow rose. There will also be a celebration of life in Titusville, FL in October. There will be more information as time gets closer.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carlton family.

