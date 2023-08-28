Thelma Bunch Lowe, of Joyner Community

Thelma Bunch Lowe passed away on August 23, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg.

She was born on February 7, 1930, in the New River/Devonia area in Anderson County, TN, to parents General and Mattie (Goodman) Bunch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Lowe, at the age of 20 in 1970, due to a motorcycle accident. When Ricky died, Thelma buried a piece of her heart with him! Her husband, Gentry Lowe, passed away in 1982. Two stepsons, Randall, and Jackie Lowe are also deceased. Sisters and brothers-in-law, Gladys Bunch Lowe and husband, Arnold; May Bunch McCoy and husband, Joe; and Agnes Bunch McGhee and husband, Paul. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Claiborne and wife, Mary; Clifford and wife, Xina; Harley and wife, Stella; Ray and wife, Mattie; and Ledford Bunch. Niece, Irene Bunch Hall, who cared for her until she went into the nursing home. Irene visited Thelma daily until she, herself, became ill and passed away.

Thelma is survived by several nieces and nephews, other loved ones, and many friends. A very special niece, Violet Lowe Woods, who was like a daughter to “Sissy” (what she called Thelma). Violet visited and cared for Thelma all her life.

Thelma and Gentry owned and operated Lowe’s Grocery Store on New River. Gentry was a coal miner, and while he worked in the mine, Thelma ran the store and ran a grill where she prepared the best hamburgers and other items. Not too long after Gentry passed, she sold the store, moved to Morgan County, bought a little house, and enjoyed her retirement.

There are many words to describe our Thelma: she was a “baccer” chewing, hard-working country woman, who could do just about anything she set her mind to. She could be loud at times, when she needed to get someone’s attention (which was mostly aimed at Gentry, if you knew them, you know what we are talking about). She was an excellent hunter of any wild game from squirrels to deer or anything else that crossed her path in the woods- day or night! She was an excellent markswoman, who could outshoot most men! She was so much more, but there just ain’t enough space to write it all down.

Thelma was a very special lady, who was absolutely beautiful with her black hair and her amazing and captivating, green eyes. She is unforgettable and will be missed by all who loved and knew her. Most of us have stories about Thelma to tell that can make you laugh or cry or both, just ask anyone who knew Thelma and ask them to tell you a story. We just wish she were alive and able to listen and tell her side of how it happened.

The family wishes to thank everyone that cared for Thelma while she was at the Life Care Center. They were amazing and so sweet to her while taking care of her every need. Also, we wish to thank Schubert Funeral Home for their kind and caring way in helping us during our time of grief. Thank you all so much.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 11 am to 12 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Randall Landrum officiating. Internment will follow in the Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma Bunch Lowe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...