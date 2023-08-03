Teri “Nina” Feaker, Harriman

Teri “Nina” Feaker age 58 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was preceded in death by mother Virginia Wales and grandmother Mary Goodin.

Survivors include:

Children Amanda Kay (Derrick) Feaker, Dr. David Arnold (Kendall) Feaker, Jr.

Grandchildren Molly Brianna Feaker, Jasmine Isabella Feaker, Adrian Allen Hill,

Saylor Vivianne Feaker, Scarlett Jovianne Feaker,

Great grandchildren Liam Ray Powers, Carson J Russell,

Father and stepmother Dennis and Polly Wood,

Siblings Trina Wood, Darrell Wood, Rebecca Miskimens, David Wood-Wales,

Nephews Robert Piche, Jonathon Piche, Joshua Wood,

Niece Kaylee Wood.

The family will gather from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Feaker Family

