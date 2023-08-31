Sue Morrow Jenkins, Oak Ridge

Sue Morrow Jenkins, age 74 of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from complications of Parkinson’s.

Sue was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge where she also served as the librarian. Sue was a 1966 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, as well as a graduate of Knoxville Business College in 1967. She retired from Knox County Schools. The role that she loved the most was being grandmother and great-grandmother.

Sue was preceded in death by Husband, Robert Jenkins; Parents, Bob and Helen Morrow.

Sue is survived by Sons, Russell Beaty and wife Catherine of Oneida, TN, Alan Beaty, and wife Rachel of Oneida, TN; Stepson, David Jenkins; Step Daughter in Law, Becky Jenkins; Grandchildren, Austin Beaty, Jennifer Jenkins, Eva Beaty, Alyssa Beaty, Emma Beaty, Taylor Jenkins, Alex Beaty, Andrew Beaty, and Abigail Beaty; Great Grandchildren, Amelia Beaty, Taelynn Jenkins; Sister, Phyllis Blankenship and husband David of Powell, TN; Brothers, Bob Van Morrow and wife Debbie of Woodstock, GA, Mike Morrow and wife Patricia of Oak Ridge, TN; Special friends, Wayne and Ann Crawford, Pam Poe, Pat Nichols, Cindy Pope, Norma Collins, and Nina Phillips; Sue is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 12-1 PM in the chapel of Mott Mckamey Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 1 PM. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

