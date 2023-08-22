Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes Harriman Hwy (Hwy 61) at Rockbridge Road

Update (5:00pm): The highway has just been opened back up to through traffic.

UPDATE (1:27 pm): EMA Director, Tim Suter confirmed that there have been two fatalities in this accident at 3015 Harriman Highway. There are detours in place from Blair Road and Rockbridge Road and Big Emory which will have people going through the Dyllis and Clax Gap area to get around the scene. We will post as soon as the roadway opens back up.

Earlier:

A multi-vehicle accident has closed Harriman Highway (Hwy. 61) between Rockbridge Road and Mayton Lane. Authorities are saying that the roadway will be closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup. One person is being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center right now. Lifestar has landed at the Hwy 27/61 junction to airlift the patient. We will continue to follow this situation and give you the latest details as we get them.

According to scanner traffic the vehicle was fully engulfed when medical personnel arrived. There are other details from the scene, however we are awaiting confirmation on those details before we share those with you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...