Shirley Ann (Phinney) McKinney, Harriman

Shirley Ann (Phinney) McKinney, age 71, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born to Lloyd and Yvonne Phinney in December 1951. She spent her adult life living in Tennessee with her husband, Matt, and raising her sons, Dale, and Gene. Shirley was a devoted stay-at-home Mother to Dale and Gene throughout their school years. She then went to work in the cafeteria at First Baptist Concord in Farragut. She delighted in being of service to others by cooking and baking her special bread for them. She loved gardening and propagating all kinds of plants. Her number one companion was her boxer, Beau. She was especially fond of exotic birds and was an active member of the Tennessee Valley Exotic Bird Club for many years. She raised a blue and gold Macaw named Roy, African Greys, and Amazons.

Shirley and Matt are members of South Harriman Baptist Church, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows accompanied by family and close friends in February of this year.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son Gene, father Lloyd, mother Yvonne, sister Sandra Searcy, and brothers David and Douglas. She is survived by her husband Matt, son and daughter-in-law Dale and Tabatha, sister Cathleen Williams, brother Lester Phinney, sister-in-law Terri Hanson, and many special nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made by the family to honor her wishes. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Shirley Ann (Phinney) McKinney.

