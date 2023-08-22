Sharon L. (Maindonald) LeBlanc, Harriman

Mrs. Sharon L. (Maindonald) LeBlanc, age 81, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, in the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 22, 1942, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was a beloved Christian and loved Jesus very much. She was a driving force, encouraging her family to family to give full effort to their life’s interests and pursuits, especially in athletics including hockey and ice skating. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, charity work, gardening, and landscaping. Most of all, Sharon loved being a Mother, and she loved all of her family dearly, especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Maindonald & Norma Althea (Drewett) Maindonald; beloved son, David E. LeBlanc; sister, Carol Clancy; brother, Robert Wayne “Bob” Maindonald; and brothers-in-law, John Vanderberg, and Garnet Denning.

Survivors include:

Husband of 64 years: David C. LeBlanc of Harriman, TN

Children & Their Spouses: Cyntia Sherrill (Charles) of Pensacola, FL

Karen Y. Freedman (Joel) of Winchendon, MA

Raymond LeBlanc (Julie) of Largo, FL

Grandchildren: Shaun Gay, Stacey Louis, Samantha Gay, David LaBlanc, Christifier Littlewood, Jessica Younkers, Kyle Chumsay, Raymond LeBlanc, Jr. Mary Westerfield, and Logan LeBlanc

Several Special Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren

Siblings and Their Spouses: Donna Vanderberg of Goderich, Ontario

Lorrian Denning of Wasaga Beach, Ontario

Diane Bourque (Remi) of Brampton, Ontario

Bruce Edward Maindonald (Cathy Ann) of Huntsville, Ontario

And a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. No formal services are being scheduled at this time. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sharon L. (Maindonald) LeBlanc.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...