Scott Allen Snow, Harriman

Scott Allen Snow, age 40, of Harriman passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home. He was born August 18, 1983, in Harriman and had been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a graduate of Roane County High School.  He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved helping people. Scott was of the Baptist faith.

SURVIVORS

Parents                       James K. & Patricia Snow of Harriman

Children                      Brady Snow and Montana Snow, both of Ten Mile

                                    Emily Snow of Lenoir City

Sisters                        Linda Wilson and Lisa Snow, both of Harriman

Granddaughter            Katherine of Ten Mile

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

