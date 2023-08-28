Scott Allen Snow, Harriman

Scott Allen Snow, age 40, of Harriman passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home. He was born August 18, 1983, in Harriman and had been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a graduate of Roane County High School. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved helping people. Scott was of the Baptist faith.
SURVIVORS
Parents James K. & Patricia Snow of Harriman
Children Brady Snow and Montana Snow, both of Ten Mile
Emily Snow of Lenoir City
Sisters Linda Wilson and Lisa Snow, both of Harriman
Granddaughter Katherine of Ten Mile
Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.