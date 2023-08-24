Ronald Williams, Petros

Ronald Williams, age 78 and a lifelong resident of Petros, passed away on August 23, 2023. Born and raised in Petros, he never met a stranger. He was known as “Round Head” to friends, but best known as a loving husband, dad, and papaw. He loved his family very much, but it was his grandkids who had a very special place in his heart.

While his jobs were coal miner, logger, and construction worker, he was a jack of all trades. There wasn’t much him and his brother, best friend and sidekick, JL, could not fix. He and JL were on the go all the time to check out one thing or the other, along with their very good friend, Joe Ed York. The three of them was always finding something to get into. He will be missed very much.

Ronald left this world to be reunited with those who left before him: parents, Logan and Lara Mae Williams; nephew, Bo McGhee; and great-nephew, TJ Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katie Williams; children: Ruthie (Tommy) Bray, Danielle (Ricky) Ward, and Sam (Vicki) Williams; grandchildren: Curt (Billie) Bray, Tyanna (Trenton) Ward, Brian Williams, Tyler (Savannah) Williams, Nicholas Ward, and Brooklyn Ward; great-grandchildren: Olivia Bray, Katie Bray, Landon Armes, Waylon Ward, Raylon Ward, and Katelynn Ward; siblings: JL (Alice) Williams, Jean Williams, Debbie (Paul Gene) Williams, and Billy Ruth (Charles) McGhee; along with special friend, Joe York, and special neighbors, Condon White, Tina Messamore, and Donna Byrge.

The family will have a graveside service Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the Old Petros Cemetery (School House Hill) with Dr. Jim West officiating.

