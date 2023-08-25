Roger Dale Johnson, Kingston

News Department 33 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Roger Dale Johnson, age 80, of Kingston passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born August 8, 1943, in Tazewell and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Roger was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed watching church services on television. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. His favorite hobbies were woodworking and carpentry.  Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Fay Long Johnson; parents, Robert & Ruth Johnson.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law                    Richard & Tara Johnson of Kingston

Grandchildren                                   Benjamin, Fiona, Talia and Emily

Sister                                                 Rosie Denton of Georgia

Brothers                                             Ray Johnson & wife, Juanita of Ten Mile

                                                           Roy Johnson & wife, Nancy of Ten Mile

                                                           Rufus Johnson of Ten Mile

Brother-in-law                                   Carl Davis of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with graveside service following the visitation at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Regina Kathryn Cox, 94, Clinton

Regina Kathryn Cox was born on March 21, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and died peacefully …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: