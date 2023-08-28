Rockwood Woman Facing 1st Degree Murder Charges in Death of 4-year-old from shooting

According to 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, charges have been filed against a woman in the death of a 4-year-old after a handgun discharged killing the child at a residence in Rockwood on Sunday. Brianna G Devall Runions is charged with first-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1.5 million dollar bond today. Johnson asked the TBI to be involved in the case after Rockwood police, also requesting assistance in the terrible situation which occurred at 156 Old Airport Road in Rockwood around noon on Sunday August 27th.

The Narrative States that Runions had a 9mm handgun in the bedroom in her hand, removed the magazine, pointing the gun to the girl’s chest area as she was showing the girl about gun safety, when the weapon discharged striking her in the torso. She was rushed to meet an ambulance at the Rockwood Walmart for transport to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The report listed the 4-year-old with the last name of Gunter. Also a witness at the location identified as Christina Daniels stated in the report that she was sitting on the bed in the same bedroom and observed that Runions pulled out the firearm remove the magazine from the firearm and put the gun to the child’s chest, but then Daniels turned away and did not observe Runions pull the trigger or discharge the weapon but did hear the gunshot. A further statement from Daniels said that Gunter and another child were being punished for not waking up Runions and Daniels and for eating Daniels food earlier in the morning. More than likely the case will go before the grand jury. We will keep you updated.

Breanna Gayle Devall Runions

25-year-old female

Booking Number: 26871

Booked: 08/27/2023

Arresting Agency: TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGA – TNTBI0000

Arresting Date/Time: 08/27/2023 17:45

Bond $1,500,000

1 – First Degree Muder

Offense Date: 08/27/2023

Bond: $1,000,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations

1 – First Degree Muder

Offense Date: 08/27/2023

Bond: $1,000,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations

2 – Aggravated Child Abuse Neglect or Endangerment 8 or Less

Offense Date: 08/27/2023

Bond: $500,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations

2 – Aggravated Child Abuse Neglect or Endangerment 8 or Less

Offense Date: 08/27/2023

Bond: $500,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: TN Bureau of Investigations

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...