Rockwood Police arrest man wanted in Monroe County

Rockwood police officers were dispatched to the Walmart Saturday night around 9:30 to investigate a shoplifter as they were called there by the store loss prevention officer who stated that a Miss Frankie McVickers failed to scan several items around $91. The report states that her boyfriend identified as Jesse Walker was with her and after running an NCIC check on him, it was revealed he was wanted out of Monroe County on warrants there. He was placed under arrest and transported to the county jail. McVickers was cited for the unpaid items and will be banned from Walmart for a year according to the report.

Jesse Dwayne Walker, 19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...