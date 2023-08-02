Rockwood crash report from Tuesday afternoon released

Rockwood police and fire department first responders responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Pump House Road at the entrance to the county dump site, just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rockwood police officer Courtney White’s report, the driver identified as 20-year-old Ethan Lively of Coalfield was driving a red Ford SPE when, according to his statement, “had a drink fall over in his car and he looked down to pick it up and when he looked back to the roadway a vehicle was turning left into the County dump site and he could not avoid hitting that vehicle in the rear”. The vehicle he struck was driven by Sharon Fulmer Evans, 66, from Greenwood Drive Rockwood. She turning left off Pumphouse Road into the recycling center when her vehicle, a Subaru, was rear-ended by Lively’s vehicle. Neither person was injured in the accident according to the report but both vehicles were towed from the scene and the road was down to one lane for the duration of the cleanup.

