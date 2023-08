Robert Luttrell, age 81, passed away in Nashville, TN on August 10, 2023. The obituary is forthcoming.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 14 from 9 AM-10:30 AM. The interment will follow at 11 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

