Robert Lee Carroll (Conney), Wartburg

Robert Lee Carroll (Conney) age 71 passed peacefully in his home and went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 13, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Faye and Estel Carroll.

He’s survived by his Wife Mildred Carroll, Son Bobby Carroll (that boy) (Wife) Angela Carroll, Grandchildren: Ashly Carroll (his sunshine) Robert Carroll (his little boy) Brittany Quilliams, Bella Eaton, Victory Daughtery Zach, CJ, and Hannah hill.

Great Grandchild: Jayden Earley, Kinsley Earley, Kaydenn Carroll, Natalie Carroll, Ryker, and Aleah Thomas.

Siblings: Mary Lou, Jackie, Ricky, Tammy(her hero).

And many Nieces and nephews, his fishing companion Shawn Carroll and Paul Newport.

He was a loving father, husband, and the greatest Papaw we could ever ask for, although he was a hard man, he was a good man, He worked hard for us to have the blessing we have, he was soft but firm when he needed to be and he loved his grandchildren and his family with his whole heart, he was our protector, he was our hero. My papaws hands built the very foundation we stand on. He worked in the coal mines his whole life and when he wasn’t working or taking care of his family he was at the lake somewhere catching fish, riding atvs, and loved nature. He took a piece of everyone when he left us. But he fought so hard and so long he was so strong but he’s finally at peace. We love you so much papaw/dad/husband/and brother. Until we meet again. We’ll be seein you. Always and forever.

There will be a potluck celebration of life at his home, and the family will reach out to loved ones when scheduled.

The family has chosen cremation, and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Lee Carroll (Conney).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...