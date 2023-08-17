Richard “Rick” Beets, 61

News Department 23 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Richard “Rick” Beets, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with his family by his side.

Rick was an avid marksman and enjoyed camping and fishing in the Smokey Mountains where he lived for 35 years.

He is preceded in death by parents Conda and Beaulah Beets as well as sisters; Edwina (Penny) Webb, Roma Jane Beets, Rita Diane Coleman, and niece Inga Coleman

Rick is survived by:

Sister…. Connie and husband Jerry Hensley

Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews

The family will meet at Sartin Cemetery on August 18, 2023, for a graveside service at 1:00 pm.

Kerry Hatmaker will officiate.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

April Deann Crawford, Oliver Springs

April Deann Crawford of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 Full obit will …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: