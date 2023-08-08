Rhonda Gail Biddle, Wartburg

Mrs. Rhonda Gail Biddle, age 62, of Wartburg, made her final journey of this life Sunday, August 6, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side.

She was born on February 19, 1961. She is now rejoicing in Heaven with her Savior, Lord, and King of Kings. Rhonda was the owner of Gloryland Book Store for years and after that a caregiver. She loved to decorate, make crafts, but most of all to decorate her church is what she enjoyed most. She loved her family. Her son was the apple of her eye, her granddaughter her princess, and grandson her prince. She treasured her church family and her dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hershel & Josephine Durham; father-in-law Tom Biddle, Sr.; brothers Roland, Ronald, Eddie, and Roger Durham; sisters Rosealee Lake and Wilma Durham.

Rhonda leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Tom Biddle, Jr.; son Derek Biddle of Lancing; granddaughter Lydia Biddle; grandson Jayce Biddle both of Wartburg; mother-in-law Juanita Biddle of Wartburg; sister-in-law Diane Biddle; brothers Nolan & Reed Durham of Mt. Juliet, David & Betty Durham of Kingsbury, IN.; sisters Joann & Teddy Hawn of Lancing, Peggy & Gary Morgan of Sunbright; sister-in-law Dennise Durham of Deer Lodge.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Winningham and Rev. Doyle Nance officiating. Interment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to SHOC in memory of Rhonda. Please contact Debbie Taylor, 280 Island Ford Rd., Lancing, TN 37770.

Pallbearers: Dennis West, Kelly Craig, Kyle Morgan, Chad Overton, Craig Hawn, Curtis Hawn, Malachi Hawn, Chris Durham, Dwayne Durham, and Blake Hardcastle, honorable pallbearer Greg Durham.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rhonda Gail Biddle.

