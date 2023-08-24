Regina Kathryn Cox, 94, Clinton

Regina Kathryn Cox was born on March 21, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and died peacefully at her home in South Clinton on August 23, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Paul Cox; parents John and Grace Duncum; son Gregory; grandson Dewayne Webster, and sisters Faye King, Juanita Ferraro, and Ann Heffernan.

She is survived by sons Tony (Joy), and Lynn (Linda), daughter-in-law Sabrena; grandchildren Rev. John (Sunny), Stephen (Amy), Kevin (Robin), Dennis (Melissa), Rebekah, Logan (Maddi), and Anthony; 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Sue Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

Pastor Cox and Kathryn were married on June 9, 1950, at Sinking Springs Methodist Church.

For more than 40 years Kathryn was a beloved pastor’s wife in the two churches they served, Mascot Wesleyan Methodist Church and Clinton Christ Fellowship. During retirement years, with Kathryn by his side Pastor Cox remained active in ministry, preaching in several states and working as an interim pastor at Pearisburg Christ Fellowship in Pearisburg, Virginia.

Kathryn’s wit and wisdom kept us laughing and lined up. Her quilts kept us warm. Her stack cakes were the centerpieces of Christmas dinner, and a Saturday morning with “cat head” biscuits and pear honey preserves was the best meal of the week. But it was her steadfast faith and love for God’s Word that is now our comfort and peace.

Her memory will be eternally in our hearts.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity or church of their choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

