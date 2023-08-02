Recreation & Parks Department seeks public input on Outdoor Pool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 2, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is collecting more feedback from residents to help develop potential plans for the future of the Outdoor Pool.

Patrons are encouraged to visit OakRidgeOutdoorPool.com to submit input and participate in the public engagement survey.

“As we address the pool’s structure, update the equipment, and bring the pool up to current codes, we have an opportunity to explore new recreational offerings at the pool,” said Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth Rodgers. “One option would be to leave the pool essentially as-is, with only updates that are needed to bring it into current code compliance; other options include new equipment and changes to the layout of the pool.”

For questions and/or more information, call the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450, or visit the Civic Center Front Desk at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...