Randy Hemann to begin as Oak Ridge City Manager on November 1

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 28, 2023) – Randy Hemann has accepted the position of Oak Ridge City Manager and is set to report on November 1.

Following an extensive search and interview process, Oak Ridge City Council selected Randall “Randy” Hemann to serve as Oak Ridge’s next City Manager at its August 18 Special Meeting. He was the top pick out of 64 candidates, 12 of which were presented to City Council for consideration.

“From the Manhattan Project to the Scarboro 85, Oak Ridge has a unique place in American history, and I am honored and humbled to be able to serve the citizens and institutions of Oak Ridge,” Hemann said.

Hemann has been serving as Town Manager of Mooresville, North Carolina, since September 2019. Prior to that, he served as Assistant City Manager for Community Services in High Point, North Carolina, where he helped construct a $36 million baseball stadium that spurred downtown growth.

“I look forward to working with staff and the development community to continue implementing Oak Ridge’s vision for a downtown area that becomes a central point for residents and visitors to gather, celebrate and enjoy,” Hemann said.

He was also City Manager in Oxford, North Carolina for two years following a 27-year career in the field of downtown development in Salisbury, Kinston, and Benson, North Carolina.

“We look forward to Mr. Hemann joining us in Oak Ridge with his model of servant leadership, his commitment to citizen involvement, and collaborative engagement with City employees,” Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch said.

Hemann is a native of Huntington, West Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Marshall University and a Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University. He will move to Oak Ridge with his wife, Paula.

“Paula and I felt at home from the moment we arrived for the interview process, and we look forward to getting involved and serving,” he said. Hemann assumes the position from Jack Suggs who has been serving as the Interim City Manager since Mark Watson retired in May. Watson served as Oak Ridge City Manager for 12 years.

