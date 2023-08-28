Randy Hemann to begin as Oak Ridge City Manager on November 1

Brad Jones 11 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 28, 2023) – Randy Hemann has accepted the position of Oak Ridge City Manager and is set to report on November 1.

Following an extensive search and interview process, Oak Ridge City Council selected Randall “Randy” Hemann to serve as Oak Ridge’s next City Manager at its August 18 Special Meeting. He was the top pick out of 64 candidates, 12 of which were presented to City Council for consideration.

“From the Manhattan Project to the Scarboro 85, Oak Ridge has a unique place in American history, and I am honored and humbled to be able to serve the citizens and institutions of Oak Ridge,” Hemann said.

Hemann has been serving as Town Manager of Mooresville, North Carolina, since September 2019. Prior to that, he served as Assistant City Manager for Community Services in High Point, North Carolina, where he helped construct a $36 million baseball stadium that spurred downtown growth.

“I look forward to working with staff and the development community to continue implementing Oak Ridge’s vision for a downtown area that becomes a central point for residents and visitors to gather, celebrate and enjoy,” Hemann said. 

He was also City Manager in Oxford, North Carolina for two years following a 27-year career in the field of downtown development in Salisbury, Kinston, and Benson, North Carolina.

“We look forward to Mr. Hemann joining us in Oak Ridge with his model of servant leadership, his commitment to citizen involvement, and collaborative engagement with City employees,” Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch said.

Hemann is a native of Huntington, West Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Marshall University and a Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University. He will move to Oak Ridge with his wife, Paula.

“Paula and I felt at home from the moment we arrived for the interview process, and we look forward to getting involved and serving,” he said. Hemann assumes the position from Jack Suggs who has been serving as the Interim City Manager since Mark Watson retired in May. Watson served as Oak Ridge City Manager for 12 years.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Victims Identified in Tuesday’s Crash on Highway 61

A multi-vehicle accident closed Harriman Highway (Hwy. 61) between Rockbridge Road and Mayton Lane. According …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: