Randall Miller, Knoxville

News Department 38 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Randall Miller, age 33 of Knoxville formerly of Wartburg passed away suddenly on Friday, August 4, 2023. He was a graduate of Central High School and was a cable lineman all his adult life.

He is preceded in death by his best friend Sam Lee.

He leaves behind his parents Randy & Debra Miller of Wartburg; brother Justin Miller of Wartburg; son Roman Bryant; fiancé Melanie Jones and son Michael Brashears; niece Juilana Miller; nephew Blake Miller; several aunts, uncles, friends, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randall Miller.

About News Department

Check Also

Eleanor Wheeler, Clinton

Eleanor Wheeler age 89 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. She …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: