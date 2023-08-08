Randall Miller, Knoxville

Randall Miller, age 33 of Knoxville formerly of Wartburg passed away suddenly on Friday, August 4, 2023. He was a graduate of Central High School and was a cable lineman all his adult life.

He is preceded in death by his best friend Sam Lee.

He leaves behind his parents Randy & Debra Miller of Wartburg; brother Justin Miller of Wartburg; son Roman Bryant; fiancé Melanie Jones and son Michael Brashears; niece Juilana Miller; nephew Blake Miller; several aunts, uncles, friends, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randall Miller.

