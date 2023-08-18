Ralph Kenneth Franse, 94, Clinton

Ralph Kenneth Franse, age 94, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Ralph was a lifetime and devoted member of Valley View United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. He worked 30 years for DOE as an Accountant, but his first love was family and farming. Ralph loved coaching softball and basketball for the Claxton Optimist League. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Franse, sons Kenneth Leath and Brian “Keith” Franse, parent Joseph Wesley and Katherine “Kate” Franse.

He is survived by daughters Kathy Evans of Clinton, Wendy Franse of Clinton; sons Wesley Franse (wife) Jean of Clinton, Kendall Franse of Clinton; grandchildren Kenneth Franse (wife) Kayla, Bill Franse (wife) Nicole, Amanda Franse, Kendra McCoig (husband) Dustin, Josh Franse (wife) Lina, Vickie Franse, Cassie Franse, Karen Horton, Joe Evans (wife) Shannon, and Matt Evans wife Sherri; 16 great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Charlie Harrison officiating. Ralph’s graveside will be 2:00 PM on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Valley View United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

