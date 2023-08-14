Phyllis Anne Lowery Edington, Rockwood

Phyllis Anne Lowery Edington, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away at home on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1959, in Rockwood. She was of the Christian faith. She worked for many years as an LPN and then later on as an RN in various different healthcare facilities, hospitals, and home health agencies. Some of her favorite things in life besides nursing were arts and crafts, reading, waterfalls, lighthouses, traveling, and most of all spending time with family and friends any chance that she got to do so. She is preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Edington, Jr.; parents: Franklin Lowery Jr. & Thelma Harris Lowery; mother-in-law: Dimple Willard Edington; brother: Gary Lowery; special aunt: Virginia “Aunt Sally” Miller.

She is survived by:

Son: Andy Edington

Brother: Harold “Uncle Bubba” Lowery (Jeanette Kesterson)

Close Cousins: Mike Lowery and Melody Lowery

In-Laws: Mark Edington (Linda), Sue Gunter, Mary Massengill (Randall), Gayla Shay (Sam)

Great Uncle: George “Pete” Harris (Onnie)

Nieces & Nephews: Tasha Lowery-Clayton (Melissa Clayton), Ashley Nieves (Kenny), Mark Gunter, DJ Gunter, Anna Repass (Matthew), Rachel Kelley (Cody), Timothy Massengill, Rick Latshaw (Denise), and Heath Latshaw (Kristy)

Great Nephews: Kane Lowery, Dominic Nieves

Special Friends: Ramona Mock and her great-grandson, Khonor, Frankie Sullivan, Minnie Jane King, Tena Jarman, Mary Ooten,

Gladys Smith and family, and Beth and Chris Walker along with several other extended family members, former co-workers, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and her ashes will be spread at various places she loved in accordance with her wishes.

There will be a private memorial service and celebration of life at a later date to be determined.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Phyllis Anne Lowery Edington.

