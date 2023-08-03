Peggy Joyce Colby, Sunbright

Long-time Morgan County resident, Peggy Joyce Colby, 66, died, on August 1, 2023, at home in Sunbright, TN. She had dealt with health challenges for many years.

Daughter to the union of Betty Lou Hawn and Segal Jeffers, Peggy was born, on June 29, 1957. In the middle of a large family of ten – she was a beautiful little redhead. Born and raised in Sunbright, Peggy never wandered far from home. She was a loving mother and a faithful friend.

Peggy was preceded in death by husbands, Michael Colby and Dennis L. Gardner; long-time companion, James A Carter; parents, Betty & Segal Jeffers; sister Linda Henderson; brothers, Leonard Edward Jeffers and Randall Paul Jeffers.

Survivors include sisters, Betty Jane Watkins, of Stoneville, NC; Ruth Morgan of Sunbright, TN, and Marion Stanford of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Wayne Jeffers of Crossville, TN, Clyde Jeffers of Adairsville, GA, and Mark Jeffers of Sunbright, TN; as well as numerous nieces & nephews and dozens of cousins.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Derek Gardner also of Sunbright, TN, with fiancée Paige Schubert Miller.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery.

