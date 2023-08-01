Patricia Sue Vann, Joyner Community

Patricia Sue Vann, age 77 of the Joyner Community, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

She was a member of Beech Fork Holiness Church. Patricia was a servant of God and enjoyed spreading the Gospel and love of her Savior. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a living testament of what a Mother/Grandparent truly is.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Rommie Vann Jr.; two daughters, Veronica Hardwick, and Tonya Morgan; parents, Aubrey and Betty Jo Keathley; brothers, Steve and Tommy Keathley; sisters, Kathy Aslinger, Mary Bowling, and Charlotte Ellison.

She leaves behind her children, Sharlene Justice, Rommie Vann III, Rhonda Brown and husband David, Melissa Robertson, Thomas Vann and fiancé Pamela Combs, Audra Bauer and husband Darren, Ambie Pemberton, and husband Caleb; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A going-home celebration will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Beechfork Holiness Church with Brother David Brown officiating. Patricia will be laid to rest at the Vann Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Vann family. www.sharpfh.com.

