Patricia “Patti” Gaskin, 46, of Harriman passed away on August 2, 2023.

Survived by her husband Carl Gaskin of Harriman.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with graveside to follow at Union Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia “Patti” Gaskin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...