Oliver Springs Town Council approved 20-cent property tax rate increase, and water rate increase last night

The Town Council for Oliver Springs met in regular session Thursday and passed their fiscal year budget with the 20-cent property tax rate increase for Oliver Springs residents. The tax increase along with a 6 to 9% water rate increase passed without much public input. A public hearing was scheduled at 6:00 p.m. Thursday for the public to weigh in on the tax and rate increases, but again few showed up to voice their opinions. The council approved the increase on the tax rate and water rate increase in a unanimous vote with five council members and one being absent. Jeff Bass could not attend the meeting due to work. The property tax rate increase will, according to City officials, help them get the finances needed to serve the citizens of Oliver Springs for years to come. The rate increase will not see any raises for employees this year but paying health insurance for single employees and providing family coverage at a “good rate” for the employees will have to work for now, but the council did state that hopefully next year they will be able to give the employees a 5% rate increase on their salaries.

The Oliver Springs Town Council meeting usually airs on Saturdays at 10am, however due to special sports programming on Saturday, August 12, 2023, the meeting will not air then. You can watch the meeting by clicking on this link and watch it online. It will air on Monday, August 14th, following the Kingston City Council meeting replay (approximately around 7:26pm). Then it will be back at it’s normal time on Saturday, August 19th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...