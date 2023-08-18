Oak Ridge Schools Named Top Workplace in Greater Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Oak Ridge Schools has been named a Top Workplace in the Greater Knoxville area by the Knoxville News Sentinel, earning third overall in the category for businesses with more than 500 employees. This is the third consecutive year that Oak Ridge Schools has landed on the Top Workplace list, and second time being recognized in the Top 3.

The business rankings are determined solely by employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, connection, and appreciation. In total, 91 companies representing more than 26,000 employees were surveyed by Knox News and its survey firm partner Energage.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace in Greater Knoxville is a testament to the hard work of our principals, teachers and staff. The culture they have built and committed to maintain is what makes Oak Ridge Schools the special place it is,” said Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers. “This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a supportive and empowering environment for our staff, one where every team member feels valued and recognized for their contributions on a daily basis.”

The district was also awarded the Appreciation Award, given to a company whose survey responses demonstrated that their employees feel appreciated for the work they do on a regular basis.

“We’re particularly proud of [the Appreciation Award] recognition because you often hear that education, as a profession, is undervalued and underappreciated,” Borchers continued. “The amount that our teachers and staff pour into our students and their work every day is truly humbling, and if they’re able to feel even half of the appreciation that I feel for them, then we’re on the right track.”

Oak Ridge Schools is hiring for positions on an ongoing basis, with opportunities in the classroom or as a support staff member. For all open positions in the district, please visit the online job board. To learn more about Oak Ridge Schools, visit www.ortn.edu.

For the complete list of Knoxville Top Workplaces, visit knoxnews.com.

