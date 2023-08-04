Oak Ridge Restaurant Scores Low

Brad Jones 30 mins ago

If you’re thinking about heading out to eat, there has been some local scoring of Anderson County restaurants. Nearly a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the IHOP on South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. This is a passing score, as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The inspector wrote that an “excessive amount of flying insects” were found around the dishwasher and the food preparation area.

In the walk-in cooler, the inspector found what he describes as a bag of brown, slimy and rotten chopped lettuce. It was thrown away. In addition, the inspector found food stored in the cooler and in the freezer left uncovered and unprotected from potential contamination.

