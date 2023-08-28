Oak Ridge High School NJROTC and Regional ROTC Students Present Colors at Smokies Stadium

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Earlier this month, cadets from six East Tennessee JROTC programs attended a Smokies baseball game in Kodak, TN, the Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The event, coordinated by Oak Ridge High School NJROTC, is meant to promote comradery between regional JROTC programs, however some cadets also participated in a joint color guard prior to the first pitch.

The color guard consisted of two rifle bearers, the US flag, Tennessee flag, POW/MIA, along with the flags of each of the branches of the military, to include the Coast Guard, Army National Guard, and Air National Guard.

The following schools were represented in the color guard:

Oak Ridge NJROTC – United States flag, left and right rifle.

Cocke County NJROTC – Tennessee State flag

Army – Jefferson County AJROTC

Marine Corps – Daniel Boone MCJROTC

Navy – Anderson County NJROTC

Air Force – Heritage AFJROTC

Space Force – Heritage AFJROTC

Army National Guard – Daniel Boone MCJROTC

Air National Guard – Bearden NJROTC

Coast Guard – Bearden NJROTC

POW/MIA – Heritage AFJROTC

“These cadets did a remarkable job of representing our great nation, state every branch of our military and their schools,” said Chief Ryan L. Nicholls, naval science instructor at Oak Ridge High School. “I would like to thank the 170 cadets, parents and instructors who came out for this event and made it such an enjoyable time for all.”

