NVFD Raising Funds for Versatile Gear

Submitted – The Norris Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) that meets wildland and urban search and rescue guidelines. The personal protective equipment would allow our firefighters to respond to a variety of calls for service while being protected from cuts, scrapes, and blood-borne pathogen contaminates. The PPE would also provide high visibility awareness when working in wooded areas, such as the Norris Watershed, or along busy roadways.

Purchasing the cost-effective and multi-use PPE would allow our firefighters to preserve their traditional structural firefighting equipment. To replace one structural firefighting coat and pants is approximately $5000. To outfit a firefighter in wildland/urban search and rescue PPE is around $1100. The risk of contamination or damage to our structural gear on non-structure related requests is high. This new equipment would allow the Norris firefighters to preserve their structural firefighting gear for its intended purpose while still being property outfitted for non-structure calls, such as brush fires, downed trees, hiking trail extractions, medical calls and assists, and more.

If you would like to donate, please send a check made out to Citizens in Support of Norris Police & Fire (CSNPF), with “NVFD Wildland Gear” in the memo line to PO Box 1009, Norris, TN 37828. The department appreciates your support!

