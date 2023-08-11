Norma Jean Hallwas, Norris

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Norma Jean Hallwas, age 83, of Norris, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at NHC in Oak Ridge. She was born on November 6, 1939, in Clinton, TN to the late Phillip and Georgia Miller King. Norma spent many years working at Methodist Medical Center as an anesthesia tech and dietitian. She also worked at Brown’s Upholstery and Gordy’s Beauty Salon.

In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her brother Bobby King.  

Norma is survived by her daughter Teresa Wilson (David), granddaughter Lauren McCawley (Aaron), great-granddaughter Melissa McCawley, granddaughter Sarah Nichols (Trey), and great-grandson Oliver.

The family will have a private burial at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Robert Luttrell, Oak Ridge

Robert Luttrell, age 81, passed away in Nashville, TN on August 10, 2023. The obituary …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: