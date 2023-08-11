Norma Jean Hallwas, Norris

Norma Jean Hallwas, age 83, of Norris, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at NHC in Oak Ridge. She was born on November 6, 1939, in Clinton, TN to the late Phillip and Georgia Miller King. Norma spent many years working at Methodist Medical Center as an anesthesia tech and dietitian. She also worked at Brown’s Upholstery and Gordy’s Beauty Salon.

In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her brother Bobby King.

Norma is survived by her daughter Teresa Wilson (David), granddaughter Lauren McCawley (Aaron), great-granddaughter Melissa McCawley, granddaughter Sarah Nichols (Trey), and great-grandson Oliver.

The family will have a private burial at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com

