New Water Treatment Plant Waterline construction to impact traffic on Scarboro Road from September 5 until mid-January

Construction of a new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant is set to begin next month and will have a significant impact on traffic on Scarboro Road.​

During the last week of August, one southbound lane of Scarboro Road may need to close for waterline construction near the intersection of Scarboro Road and Bethel Valley Road. The northbound lane(s) and one southbound lane will remain open if this occurs.​

  • Beginning the week after Labor Day, Scarboro Road will be open to northbound traffic only from the intersection with Bethel Valley Road to 701 Scarboro Road heading into the City.
  • Both southbound lanes will be closed and there will be no southbound travel on Scarboro Road south of the 701 Scarboro entrance located off Scarboro Road.
  • This closure is expected to last from about September 5 through mid-November.​

From around mid-October through mid-November, one southbound lane between 701 Scarboro Road and Y-12 will be closed but still have two-way traffic. From late November to mid-January, work will continue from the Y-12 entrance to the connection point at the existing water plant at the top of the hill inside Y-12.​

“We’re working hard to minimize disruption during construction, but drivers who travel Scarboro Road should plan ahead for potential delays and detours during this time period,” Oak Ridge Public Works Director Patrick Berge said.​

Intermittent, short-duration lane closures will also occur throughout the construction period.​ For the latest information about construction and road closures related to the new Water Treatment Plant, visit oakridgetn.gov/public-works or call the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875

