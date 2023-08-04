National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Hit Roane County on Thursday

What was originally reported as a micro-burst that hit the Oral Community in East Roane County yesterday around 2pm, has now been confirmed as an EF-1 Tornado. Jeremy Buckles confirmed the tornado reached max winds of 95mph, was 200 yards wide and traveled about 1/2 mile causing damage to homes, trees and such.

Buckles said this is only the 6th ever recorded tornado in the month of August. The last one was recorded in Bradley County back in 2004. What is even more strange is that the tornado was not even part of a thunderstorm.