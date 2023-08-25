Nancy Morgan Monte, Wartburg

Mrs. Nancy Morgan Monte, age 80, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2023, with her family by her side. She was known to everyone as “Ma” and loved God, softball, cooking, her family, and was a great-grandma, and loved her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) and Myrtle Morgan, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children: Regina and husband, Michael; Lisa and husband, Mike; Carlos and wife, Janice; Tina and husband, Tim; Kristie and husband, Henry; and Bridgett and former husband, Mike; sisters: Rita and Debbie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who called her G-Ma.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10-12 PM at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Bro. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Emory Heights Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the Monte family.

