Michael Lynn Shrader, Clinton

Michael Lynn Shrader age 72, of Clinton, passed away suddenly, early Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. Michael was the owner and operator of Real Dry Cleaners in Clinton. The business was started by his parents in the mid-1960s. Michael was preceded in death by parents, Glenn “Shorty” and Jewell Shrader; sister, Patsy Shrader; brother, David L. Shrader, and great nephew Isaac Shrader.

He is survived by daughter Kristin Shrader of Los Angeles and very special friend Sherry Bryant of Clinton. He is also survived by brothers, Ronald Shrader and wife Nel of Clinton, and Terry Shrader and wife Susan of Oak Ridge; niece Tippi Moore and husband Ricky and nephew, Todd Shrader; and great nephew, Britt Lamson. Michael is also survived by a crowd of friends in Anderson County and beyond including his close neighbors Bob and Emily Williams.

Michael was a charter member of the Clinton Rotary Club where he was the treasurer from 1979 until 2023. He loved volunteering with the Remote Area Medical Clinic, Rotary events such as the Father-Daughter Dance, and the holiday bell ringing for the Salvation Army. As a child, Michael joined the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Michael enjoyed watching news shows, sports of all kinds, and old movies. He appreciated great music and dancing, attending social functions, and being with friends. He always wanted people around him to have a good time! He and Sherry recently visited his daughter in Los Angeles where they toured the Warner Brothers Studios and other Hollywood sites.

Family and friends will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Michael’s graveside will be private and held at Sunset Cemetery. In Michael’s memory, friends are encouraged to donate to Remote Area Medical Clinic at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd, Rockford, TN 37853. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements. holleygamble.com

