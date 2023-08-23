Michael Lee Turnbill, Rockwood

Mr. Michael Lee Turnbill age 46, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on June 2, 1977, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He loved being in the outdoors, especially hunting & fishing. He enjoyed being around his family. He is preceded in death by his father Howard Turnbill and his brothers Randy Turnbill and Ronnie Turnbill.

He is survived by:

Sons: Brandon Turnbill, Timothy May

Mother: Rose Turnbill

Brother: David Foland, Johnny Foland, Charles Foland, James Turnbill

Special niece & nephew: Rodney Foland & Alisha Boles

Several other nieces & nephews

The family will be scheduling a burial at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Lee Turnbill.

