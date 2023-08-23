Michael Lee Turnbill, Rockwood

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 72 Views

Mr. Michael Lee Turnbill age 46, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on June 2, 1977, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He loved being in the outdoors, especially hunting & fishing. He enjoyed being around his family. He is preceded in death by his father Howard Turnbill and his brothers Randy Turnbill and Ronnie Turnbill.

He is survived by:

Sons: Brandon Turnbill, Timothy May

Mother: Rose Turnbill

Brother: David Foland, Johnny Foland, Charles Foland, James Turnbill

Special niece & nephew: Rodney Foland & Alisha Boles

Several other nieces & nephews

The family will be scheduling a burial at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Lee Turnbill.

About News Department

Check Also

Johnny Denton “JD” Spurling, Deer Lodge

Johnny Denton “JD” Spurling, age 81 of Deer Lodge, went to be with his Lord …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: