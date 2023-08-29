Mary Ruth Smith, Ten Mile

Mary Ruth Smith, age 72 of Ten Mile, passed away at her home on Monday, August 21, 2023. 

She was born on May 6, 1951, in Oliver Springs and was a graduate of Coalfield School. Mary was a Christian and loved the Lord dearly. 

She is survived by her loving husband, Don; son, Dewayne; step-son, Michael; brother, Jerry; sisters, Shirley and Glenda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

A graveside service will be at 11 am on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Smith family. www.sharpfh.com. 

