Mary P. Hendrickson, Knoxville (formerly from Harriman)

Mary P. Hendrickson age 85 of Knoxville, TN, formerly from Harriman, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Mary grew up in Wartburg, TN, and was a 1956 graduate of Wartburg’s Central High School. She was employed by Roane Hosiery and Kayser-Roth for many years before attending Tennessee Technical College in the License Practical Nurse Program, which she later retired as an LPN. Mary will be remembered for being a loving, hardworking, and honest person.

Preceded in death by her husband Harold Hendrickson, parents Eddie and Della Petree, brother James Petree, and sisters Ella Mae Newberry and Geneva Newberry

Survived by daughters Teresa Brewer of Clinton, TN and Deina Hendrickson of Hawaii, grandchildren Brandon Brewer, Bridget Hendrickson, Kyle Agena, great-grandchild Absidy Hendrickson, sisters Marcella Darnell, Oma Jean Raines, and brother Robert Petree

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab for taking such good care of Ms. Mary in the past few years.

Memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church with burial to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman will be serving the Hendrickson Family.

