Mary Lou Martin, Sunbright

Mary Lou Martin, age 83, passed away at UT Medical Center on August 21, 2023. She was born on April 1, 1940, to Lanza and Ethel Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN.

She was preceded in death by 12 siblings: Oral and Dorothy Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN, Estal Ashburn and Dean Criswell of Grimsley, TN, Noal and Earlene Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN, Eugene and Velma Ashburn of Jonesville, TN, Hollis and Glenda Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN, Laura Lonzia “Lou” and Paul Dixon of Sunbright, TN (owners and operators of Lou’s Café), Laurine and Robert Peltz of Lovonia, MI, Chester and Carlene Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN, Freda “Tina” and Robert McCartt of Sunbright, TN, Orbie Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN, Betty Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN, and Emmie and Bill Adkins of Chestnut Ridge.

Survived by one sibling: Oral Ashburn of Clarkrange, TN; along with many nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

She married Frank D. Martin, an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, and later divorced in 1978. She worked with Lou at the café for years and was known by many in the Sunbright community. She raised four children: Rita Jo (Vance) Steelman of Sunbright, TN, Jeffery (Cinthia) Martin Sr. of Dublin County, NC, Franklin C. “Frank” Martin of Sunbright, TN, and special grandson, Jeffery Martin, Jr. of Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The memorial service to follow at 7:00.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...