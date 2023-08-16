Mary Lee Child, 94

Mary Lee Child, age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was born in Lamesa, Texas, the daughter of Tolbert & Willie Elizabeth Riley. Mary graduated from Austin High School and Nixon-Clay College in Austin. After which, she worked in the biology department for the State of Texas as a secretary. She married Harry “Ray” Child in 1954. They moved from Austin to Oak Ridge in 1956 before welcoming their son in 1958.

She was a former Gray Lady Volunteer at Methodist Medical Center and a longtime member and former president of the Oak Ridge Woman’s Club. Mrs. Child enjoyed taking classes and going on trips with the Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL), reading, and easy listening to music.

Mary was preceded in death by husband, Ray Child; son, Garry Lee Child; parents, Tolbert & Elizabeth Riley; and sisters, Leeta and Lois. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Anne Child; one niece; one nephew; and several great nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Ridge Public Library at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm with Rev. Tim Harty officiating. Interment is to follow at 2 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

