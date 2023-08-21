Mary B. Davis Dunnigan, 78

Mary B. Davis Dunnigan, age 78, entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. Mary was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed antique shopping, good food, and listening to good music. She was also a wine connoisseur and never met a stranger but, most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family and conversing with friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, who will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by husband, Walter T. Dunnigan; parents, Julia & Willie B. Stoxstile; father, Charlie Smith; and brothers, Lem & Robert Fluker. Left to cherish her memory are children, Brenda, Patricia, Zandrea Davis, and Eugenia Ervin & husband, Willie; grandkids, Crystal Kindrell and Willie Ervin, Jr; as well as a host friends and other loved ones.

Family & friends may call at their convenience 10 am- 5 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, August 25, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatehrfordmortuary.com.

