Mary Ann Hull, 77

Mary Ann Hull, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 2, 2023. Mary Ann was a school teacher for 30 plus years, and spent much of her career teaching in Oak Ridge Schools. She loved working with children and especially enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge and a devoted follower of Christ. She participated in Bible Study Fellowship for many years, and she demonstrated Christ’s love to everyone she met. Mary Ann enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, sewing, and crafting. She was a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, teacher, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her father, Morris L. Gilley; mother, Rosalind Gilley Faulkner, step-father, Joe T Faulkner; husband, Samuel L. Hull; granddaughter, Abigail Christina Hull; step-siblings, Joe E Faulkner and Judy Bentley; and in-laws, C.C. and Virginia Hull, Ronnie Hull, and Yolanda Briggs.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Donovan, and husband, Matt, of Knoxville; son, Patrick Hull, and wife, Patty, of Gurly, AL; and grandchildren Josiah Hull, Levi Hull, Jack Hull, and Rachel Donovan. Additionally, she is survived by siblings Carolyn (Wally) Maples; Lucy (Larry) Maples; Nancy (Donnie) Northern; K Don Faulkner; sisters-in-law Barbara (Powell) Prewitt; Mary Lou Wadley; and many nieces and nephews. The family of Mary Ann would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Morning Pointe of West Knoxville for their continued love, care, and support.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a service following at 5:00. There will be a family burial on Sunday, August 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary of Oak Ridge.

