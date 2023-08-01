Marsha Ann McLaughlin Grissom, 70, passed away July 30th, 2023 as a result of complications from a sepsis infection. She was born on June, 23rd, 1953, the daughter of Gwendolyn Adele Shale McLaughlin and Lawrence McKinley McLaughlin, Jr. who preceded her in death. Marsha’s favorite roles in life were being a loving wife for 50 years, a caring mother of two sons, and grandmother. She always enjoyed spending time with family and friends, typically over a delicious meal. Marsha was a faithful believer and follower of Jesus Christ.

Marsha could often be found making crafts to share with others. Marsha was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, majoring in Ceramics. After graduation, Marsha and her life-long friend Kathy Kyte Giles began teaching art classes for children and adults at her home. Her other lifelong friend, Sarah Bird, a retired registered nurse, has provided Marsha with loving care in recent months and extended her time here on Earth. In recent years Marsha was known for making and giving away breast pins, which reflect the different seasons of the year, holidays, or special occasions. She was a dedicated member of the Christian Women’s Connection of Oak Ridge and was very active in the organization.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Edward Grissom, two sons, William Thompson

“Tommy” Grissom (Danielle) of Maynardville, TN, and Jonathan Lawrence “Larry” Grissom (Alaina) of Louisville, TN, three grandchildren, Adelyn Grace, Ryle William, and Judah Myles

Grissom, and two brothers Dr. “Victor” Wayne McLaughlin of Oak Ridge, TN, and Phillip “Phil” Gary

McLaughlin of Greer, SC.

Weatherford Mortuary will be handling her funeral arrangements in Oak Ridge. The family will receive friends for a closed casket visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3rd at Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Ridge. Funeral services will immediately follow and be performed by Dr. Steve McDonald. Immediate family will gather for Marsha’s burial at the grave site at Bascom Methodist Church Cemetery in Vervilla Community near McMinnville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christian Women’s Connection of Oak Ridge, your church, or your favorite charity in her name.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...