Margaret Jean Price, Powell

Margaret Jean Price, age 85, of Powell, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on March 23, 1938, in Caryville, Tennessee to the late Ditmus “Dit” Thomas and Laura Parker. She worked in the cafeteria at Claxton Elementary School for 20-plus years and loved cooking cakes for her friends. Margaret was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Russell, Jack, Earl, and Jerry Parker; sisters, Faye Cox, Helen Tallent, Jane Richardson, and Ruth Wilson.

She is survived by her loving husband George Price of Powell; sons, David Price and wife Christy of Leachville, AR, and Bryan Price and wife Tina of Powell; grandchildren, Olivia Day and husband Drew, Seth Price, Sarah Price, and Rebecca Price; sister, Sandra Hardenbergh; several loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her special friends at Edgemoor Baptist Church for the friendship over the years given to Margaret and her family.

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with her son, Pastor David Price officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

