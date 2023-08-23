Margaret Ella Hill, Oak Ridge

Margaret Ella Hill, age 78, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023, at the NHC in Oak Ridge. Margaret was born May 28, 1945, in McWhorter, Kentucky to the late William F. Wilson and Rachel (Madden) Wilson. Margaret loved her Bible and sharing Jesus with everyone she met. She loved Israel and was always fascinated by their customs and traditions. Margaret also loved The Bee Gees and Elvis. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers: Tommy, James, Byon, and Bert Wilson her sisters: Clarice Elliott and Anna Thornton, and her special niece: Rosezetta Wilson.

Survivors:

Daughter Jody Hill of Oak Ridge

Granddaughters Haylie Hale of Oak Ridge

Kaitlyn Hale of Oak Ridge

Great Granddaughter Sloane Hale of Oak Ridge

Sister Elizabeth Ruth Wilson Massey of Jacksboro

Special Nephews James and Jamie Elliott of Rocky Top

And their families Cohl Elliott, Keirson Elliott, and Kaleb Sammons

Brian and Kim Elliott of Lake City Ethan Elliott Britney and Tyler Owens and son, Gatlin Rodney and Tara Elliott of Caryville Jordan and Josh Leab and son, Preston Austin Elliott, Elijah Elliott, Liam Elliott, and Willa Elliott William and April Lamaster of LaFollette Billy and Claudia Lamaster and children: Cody and Ty Lamaster Marcus Lamaster and children: Ashley and Shane Lamaster Brent and Becca Lamaster Isaiah Lamaster and Adrionna Kinsler and children: Emery and Harlyn Lamaster Noah and Shilyn Lamaster Alan Lamaster of Jacksboro Eddie and Lisa Wilson of LaFollette Eddie Lee Wilson and daughter Torrance Wilson Paul Wilson and Breanna Herrin and children: Karter Wilson, River Wilson, and Emerlynn Wilson

Special Nieces Treva Wilson of LaFollette

Ryan Lee, Tara Lee, and Heather Wilson Charolette and Angel Aguilar of LaFollette Maria and Damon Whitt and son, Christopher Heather and Daryell Caldwell and sons: DJ and Jax Timmy and son Josiah Dawn and Scott Guel and children: Xavier and Amaya Angie and JJ Bunch

Special Great Niece Latasha Wilson of LaFollette

And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Margaret’s Daughter would like to extend a special thank you to her nurses for taking such good care of her.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Cumberland View Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacksboro, Tennessee with Rabbi Michael Aliff officiating.

