Margaret Ella Hill, Oak Ridge

Margaret Ella Hill, age 78, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023, at the NHC in Oak Ridge. Margaret was born May 28, 1945, in McWhorter, Kentucky to the late William F. Wilson and Rachel (Madden) Wilson. Margaret loved her Bible and sharing Jesus with everyone she met. She loved Israel and was always fascinated by their customs and traditions. Margaret also loved The Bee Gees and Elvis. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers: Tommy, James, Byon, and Bert Wilson her sisters: Clarice Elliott and Anna Thornton, and her special niece: Rosezetta Wilson.
Survivors:
Daughter Jody Hill of Oak Ridge
Granddaughters Haylie Hale of Oak Ridge
Kaitlyn Hale of Oak Ridge
Great Granddaughter Sloane Hale of Oak Ridge
Sister Elizabeth Ruth Wilson Massey of Jacksboro
Special Nephews James and Jamie Elliott of Rocky Top
And their families Cohl Elliott, Keirson Elliott, and Kaleb Sammons
Brian and Kim Elliott of Lake City
Ethan Elliott
Britney and Tyler Owens and son, Gatlin
Rodney and Tara Elliott of Caryville
Jordan and Josh Leab and son, Preston
Austin Elliott, Elijah Elliott, Liam Elliott, and Willa Elliott
William and April Lamaster of LaFollette
Billy and Claudia Lamaster and children: Cody and Ty Lamaster
Marcus Lamaster and children: Ashley and Shane Lamaster
Brent and Becca Lamaster
Isaiah Lamaster and Adrionna Kinsler and children: Emery and Harlyn Lamaster
Noah and Shilyn Lamaster
Alan Lamaster of Jacksboro
Eddie and Lisa Wilson of LaFollette
Eddie Lee Wilson and daughter Torrance Wilson
Paul Wilson and Breanna Herrin and children: Karter Wilson, River Wilson, and Emerlynn Wilson
Special Nieces Treva Wilson of LaFollette
Ryan Lee, Tara Lee, and Heather Wilson
Charolette and Angel Aguilar of LaFollette
Maria and Damon Whitt and son, Christopher
Heather and Daryell Caldwell and sons: DJ and Jax
Timmy and son Josiah
Dawn and Scott Guel and children: Xavier and Amaya
Angie and JJ Bunch
Special Great Niece Latasha Wilson of LaFollette
And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.
Margaret’s Daughter would like to extend a special thank you to her nurses for taking such good care of her.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Cumberland View Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacksboro, Tennessee with Rabbi Michael Aliff officiating.